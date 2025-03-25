Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,706 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 513.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,724,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 751,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.