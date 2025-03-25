Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,234 shares of company stock worth $6,069,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

