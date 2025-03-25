Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Suzano by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 568,618 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

