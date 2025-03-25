Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,629 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,830,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.4 %

STAG stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1242 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

