Signaturefd LLC Sells 21,696 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,147,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after buying an additional 101,383 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

