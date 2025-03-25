Signaturefd LLC Sells 499 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after acquiring an additional 232,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,134.30. This represents a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,022,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,307.62. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

