Signaturefd LLC Sells 644 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $47.25.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

