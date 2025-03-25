Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 264,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 447,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 446,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 88,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

