Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

