Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.80 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

