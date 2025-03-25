Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 9,502.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 317,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 313,962 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000.

Get T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

MSTU stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.