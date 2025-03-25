SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SSNC opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

