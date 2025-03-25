Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

