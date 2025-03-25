Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,700 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE UE opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

