Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,062 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

