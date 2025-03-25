Swiss National Bank Sells 12,500 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

