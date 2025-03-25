TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,866 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

