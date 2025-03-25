The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 205,629 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 659,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

