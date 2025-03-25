The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.23 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

