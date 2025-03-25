Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 699 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

