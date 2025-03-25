Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 12,901 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

