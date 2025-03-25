Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 61,024 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

