Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

