Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.47 Million Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 443.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,297 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,015,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15,029.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 128,354 shares during the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $718 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

