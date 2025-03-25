Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $58,074,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $366.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $529.67.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

