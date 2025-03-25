Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Jackson Financial worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

