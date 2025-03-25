Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.20 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celestica were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Celestica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CLS opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

