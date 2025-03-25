Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arcellx were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 210.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACLX opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,301 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $262,594.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,377.35. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,646 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

