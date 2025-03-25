Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.39 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

