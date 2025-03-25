Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.46 Million Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,179,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after buying an additional 826,181 shares during the period. SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,960,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,243,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after acquiring an additional 374,859 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 285,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,967 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

