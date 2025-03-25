Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.55 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

