Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.61 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1,364.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chewy were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chewy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 528,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $19,742,091.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,623.44. This trade represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,655,172 shares of company stock valued at $310,353,221. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

