Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,418 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

SPGP opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.4635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

