Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $5.76 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,391,000 after acquiring an additional 505,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,141,000 after acquiring an additional 255,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

