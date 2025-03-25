Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,659 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Herc worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,377,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Herc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Herc by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 26.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.11.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

