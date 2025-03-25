Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.58 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

