Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.