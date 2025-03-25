Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,100,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 238,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

