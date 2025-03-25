Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $270.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.04. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

