Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73,926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after acquiring an additional 673,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

