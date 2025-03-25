Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,942 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

