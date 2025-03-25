Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,942 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSFree Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.