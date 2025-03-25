Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,706 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Talen Energy were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,984,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.36.

Talen Energy stock opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.39. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

