Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,888 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average of $285.41. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

