Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,237 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 517,267 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,586,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

