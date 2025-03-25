Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 472 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.34. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.05 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

