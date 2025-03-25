Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NYSE:APAM opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

