Tillman Hartley LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tillman Hartley LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,862,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,475,000 after acquiring an additional 207,705 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,348,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,583 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,358,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,040,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 547,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,445.55. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $147.22 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

