Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

