VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

