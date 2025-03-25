VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 2,442.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.49% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,859,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.